Longsys promotes SDP model to boost SSD sales
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Shenzhen Longsys Electronics is promoting its SATA-disk-in-package (SDP) model to boost consumer SSD sales in emerging markets, according to industry observers.

Like the turnkey model MediaTek has used to expand its business in China's mobile-SoC market, Longsys' SDP will help shorten order-to-delivery lead times while reducing costs, the observers indicated.

Longsys had previously implemented a USB-disk-in-package (UDP) model to operate its flash drive business, and it turned out to be quite successful, the observers said. Like UDP, the manufacturing focus of SDP is being shifted away from SMT production to modular assembling enabling a shorter supply chain.

