Taipei hosts industrial automation exhibition

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

The Taipei International Industrial Automation 2016, an exhibition focusing on Industry 4.0-based smart manufacturing, bgean today at the Nankang Exhibitin Center, and will run till September 3.

A few other exhibitions is taking place there at the same time: Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show, Taipei International Mold & Die Industry Fair; Taipei International Logistics & IoT Exhibition; Taipei International Fluid Power Exhibition; and Taipei International Mechanical Technology & Equipment Exhibition.

Taipei International Industrial Automation showcases equipment, technology and solutions based on Industry 4.0, industrial robots and robotic arms, automated industrial control equipment and motion transmission control equipment.