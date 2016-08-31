Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 12:48 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
Taipei hosts industrial automation exhibition
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

The Taipei International Industrial Automation 2016, an exhibition focusing on Industry 4.0-based smart manufacturing, bgean today at the Nankang Exhibitin Center, and will run till September 3.

A few other exhibitions is taking place there at the same time: Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robot Show, Taipei International Mold & Die Industry Fair; Taipei International Logistics & IoT Exhibition; Taipei International Fluid Power Exhibition; and Taipei International Mechanical Technology & Equipment Exhibition.

Taipei International Industrial Automation showcases equipment, technology and solutions based on Industry 4.0, industrial robots and robotic arms, automated industrial control equipment and motion transmission control equipment.

Realtime news

  • Hiwin Technologies expects robot business to begin to profit at end of 2016, says report

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:59

  • Acer sets up 2 subsidiaries to develop smart home and transportation devices

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:58

  • Thermal module maker AVC reports earnings for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:50

  • Connector maker Alltop posts EPS NT$2.55 for January-July period

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:48

  • VMware unveils Cross-Cloud Architecture, Cloud Foundation at VMworld 2016

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:38

  • LG Electronics to launch 38-inch 21:9 Ultra Wide LCD monitor

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link