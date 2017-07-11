Parpro sees surging June revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Parpro saw its June consolidated revenues grow 235.9% on month and 131.38% on year to reach NT$643 million (US$21.48 million), while consolidated revenues for the first half were NT$1.7 billion, up 55.4% on year.

The giant growth in Parpro's June revenues was mainly due to the company's investments in Anderson, which allowed Parpro to have full control of Anderson. Parpro began including Anderson's revenues into its financial results in June.

Of Parpro's June consolidated revenues, NT$268 million were from Parpro and NT$375 million from Anderson.

Parpro had strong performance in June because the company began shipping some clients' delayed orders for gambling and aerospace products and orders from other clients have also been rising, according to market watchers.

For the second half, Parpro and Anderson are expected to benefit from increased demand in Europe and the US since both markets are expected to see a recovery in their economy.