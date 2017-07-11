Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Parpro sees surging June revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Parpro saw its June consolidated revenues grow 235.9% on month and 131.38% on year to reach NT$643 million (US$21.48 million), while consolidated revenues for the first half were NT$1.7 billion, up 55.4% on year.

The giant growth in Parpro's June revenues was mainly due to the company's investments in Anderson, which allowed Parpro to have full control of Anderson. Parpro began including Anderson's revenues into its financial results in June.

Of Parpro's June consolidated revenues, NT$268 million were from Parpro and NT$375 million from Anderson.

Parpro had strong performance in June because the company began shipping some clients' delayed orders for gambling and aerospace products and orders from other clients have also been rising, according to market watchers.

For the second half, Parpro and Anderson are expected to benefit from increased demand in Europe and the US since both markets are expected to see a recovery in their economy.

Realtime news

  • Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

    IT + CE | 58min ago

  • Asustek ZenFone 4 to start shipping in August

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 21:44

  • Neo Solar Power sells factory building to Maxchip Electronics

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:43

  • Delta Electronics June revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:40

  • Taiwan IC design houses gearing up for high speed transmissions

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:39

  • Chip demand for TVs and STBs picking up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:32

  • MSI June revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:30

  • Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:30

  • Synnex Technology sees increased June revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:29

  • SMIC increases output for NOR flash, while XMC cuts production

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:29

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link