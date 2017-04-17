IEI sees rising demand for medical care equipment

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker IEI Integration is seeing its investments in medical care equipment development taking off as many countries have begun pushing their smart medical care markets and thus created demand for related equipment, according to company president Jordan Jiang.

IEI visited Thailand in March and formed partnerships with several local medical institutes and has also planned several projects to push its smart medical solutions into the country, Jiang noted.

Jiang pointed out that IEI's business opportunities will mainly come from medical care equipment sets that are connected with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Data collected from these equipment sets will be transmitted to backend cloud computing systems to conduct analysis to improve efficiency.

For the first quarter of 2017 IEI announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.2 billion (US$72.57 million), up 29.6% on year thanks to extended orders from a client in the US for gambling machines.

As for the second quarter, Jiang expects IEI's revenues to remain flat due to stable point of sales (POS) orders from its US-based restaurant chain client.

The company reportedly will also send its voting machine samples to its client for validation and the product is expected to begin mass shipments in the fourth quarter at the earliest.