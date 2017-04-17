Taipei, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 02:05 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
IEI sees rising demand for medical care equipment
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker IEI Integration is seeing its investments in medical care equipment development taking off as many countries have begun pushing their smart medical care markets and thus created demand for related equipment, according to company president Jordan Jiang.

IEI visited Thailand in March and formed partnerships with several local medical institutes and has also planned several projects to push its smart medical solutions into the country, Jiang noted.

Jiang pointed out that IEI's business opportunities will mainly come from medical care equipment sets that are connected with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Data collected from these equipment sets will be transmitted to backend cloud computing systems to conduct analysis to improve efficiency.

For the first quarter of 2017 IEI announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.2 billion (US$72.57 million), up 29.6% on year thanks to extended orders from a client in the US for gambling machines.

As for the second quarter, Jiang expects IEI's revenues to remain flat due to stable point of sales (POS) orders from its US-based restaurant chain client.

The company reportedly will also send its voting machine samples to its client for validation and the product is expected to begin mass shipments in the fourth quarter at the earliest.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan science parks post January-February total revenues of over NT$358 billion, says MOST

    Bits + chips | 4h 39min ago

  • Gigabyte to deal out NT$2.60 dividend for 2016

    IT + CE - Newswatch | 4h 48min ago

  • 3D NAND flash output set to expand in 2H17

    Bits + chips | 4h 49min ago

  • Certification service provider IST posts NT$0.55 EPS in 1Q17

    Bits + chips | 5h 1min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China FTTH user base growing fast

    Mobile + telecom | 5h 5min ago

  • China market: Huawei suspected of using different memory cards for P10 smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 4h 51min ago

  • On-Bright expected to see revenues expand 50% on quarter in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 52min ago

  • Intel to build second Spreadtrum chip

    Before Going to Press | 4h 53min ago

  • PTI to enjoy robust demand for NAND flash

    Before Going to Press | 4h 53min ago

  • Quarterly chip demand for iPhone to surpass 50 million units in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 36min ago

  • Intel to unveil Basin Falls, launch Coffee Lake ahead of schedule

    Before Going to Press | 5h 43min ago

  • Server DRAM prices to rise over 10% in 2Q17, says DRAMeXchange

    Before Going to Press | 5h 46min ago

  • Taiwan science parks January-February total revenues top NT$358 billion, says MOST

    Before Going to Press | 5h 49min ago

  • Lextar Electronics to set up 3rd factory in China

    Before Going to Press | 5h 50min ago

  • China market: Baidu launches companion robot

    Before Going to Press | 5h 55min ago

  • Quanta Storage to showcase TM5 robot at Hannover Messe 2017

    Before Going to Press | 5h 58min ago

  • Taipei to host automotive trade shows

    Before Going to Press | 6h ago

  • ZTE nets CNY1.214 billion for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 6h 3min ago

  • Posiflex Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$8.20

    Before Going to Press | 6h 4min ago

  • AcBel Polytech, Fujitsu form strategic alliance

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link