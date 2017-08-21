Taiwan 2Q17 economic growth estimated at 2.13%, says DGBAS

Taiwan's economic growth for first-quarter 2017 has been upward adjusted by 0.06pp from 2.60% estimated in late May to 2.66% and growth for second-quarter 2017 is estimated at 2.13%, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
DGBAS: Taiwan economic growth
Economic growth
CPI Y/Y increase
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
2Q17(e)
2.13%
0.56%
US$5,839
US$5,978
2017(f)
2.11%
0.66%
US$24,120
US$24,859
2018(f)
2.27%
0.87%
US$24,904
US$25,671
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017