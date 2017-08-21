Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:44 (GMT+8)
Taiwan 2Q17 economic growth estimated at 2.13%, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 21 August 2017]

Taiwan's economic growth for first-quarter 2017 has been upward adjusted by 0.06pp from 2.60% estimated in late May to 2.66% and growth for second-quarter 2017 is estimated at 2.13%, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

DGBAS: Taiwan economic growth

Economic growth

CPI Y/Y increase

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

2Q17(e)

2.13%

0.56%

US$5,839

US$5,978

2017(f)

2.11%

0.66%

US$24,120

US$24,859

2018(f)

2.27%

0.87%

US$24,904

US$25,671

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

