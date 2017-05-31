Taipei, Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:28 (GMT+8)
Taiwan 1Q17 economic growth estimated at 2.60%, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

Taiwan's economic growth rate for the first quarter of 2017 is estimated at 2.60%, upward adjusted by 0.04pp from the preliminary estimate made in April 2017, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on May 26.

DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation

Economic growth

On-year increase in consumer price index

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

1Q17e

2.60%

0.78%

US$5,873

US$6,065

2017f

2.05%

0.95%

US$24,222

US$24,874

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

