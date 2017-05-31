Taiwan 1Q17 economic growth estimated at 2.60%, says DGBAS

Taiwan's economic growth rate for the first quarter of 2017 is estimated at 2.60%, upward adjusted by 0.04pp from the preliminary estimate made in April 2017, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on May 26.
|
DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation
|
|
Economic growth
|
On-year increase in consumer price index
|
GDP per capita
|
GNI per capita
|
1Q17e
|
2.60%
|
0.78%
|
US$5,873
|
US$6,065
|
2017f
|
2.05%
|
0.95%
|
US$24,222
|
US$24,874
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017