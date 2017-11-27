Taiwan 3Q17 economic growth estimated at 3.10%

Taiwan's economic growth for third-quarter 2017 is preliminarily estimated at 3.10%, 1.21pp higher than the 1.89% estimated in August, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
DGBAS: Taiwan's economy
Economic growth
On-year increase in CPI
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
3Q17 (estimated)
3.10%
0.75%
US$6,192
US$6,305
4Q17 (forecast)
2.30%
0.41%
US$6,368
US$6,507
2017 (forecast)
2.58%
0.62%
US$24,269
US$24,857
2018 (forecast)
2.29%
0.96%
US$25,119
US$25,665
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017