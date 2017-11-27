Taipei, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
Taiwan 3Q17 economic growth estimated at 3.10%
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 November 2017]

Taiwan's economic growth for third-quarter 2017 is preliminarily estimated at 3.10%, 1.21pp higher than the 1.89% estimated in August, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

DGBAS: Taiwan's economy

Economic growth

On-year increase in CPI

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

3Q17 (estimated)

3.10%

0.75%

US$6,192

US$6,305

4Q17 (forecast)

2.30%

0.41%

US$6,368

US$6,507

2017 (forecast)

2.58%

0.62%

US$24,269

US$24,857

2018 (forecast)

2.29%

0.96%

US$25,119

US$25,665

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

