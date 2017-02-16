Taiwan 4Q16 economic growth estimated at 2.88%

Taiwan's GDP growth for fourth-quarter 2016 is estimated at 2.88%, upward adjusted by 0.30pp from the preliminary estimate made in late January 2017, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said February 15.
DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation
Economic growth
Y/Y increase in CPI
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
4Q16 (estimated)
2.58%
1.79%
US$5,905
US$6,107
2016 (estimated)
1.50%
1.40%
US$22,530
US$23,325
2017 (forecast)
1.92%
1.08%
US$23,827
US$24,607
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017