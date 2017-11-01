Taiwan 3Q17 economic growth hits 10-quarter high

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020 This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017 Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.