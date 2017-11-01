Taiwan 3Q17 economic growth hits 10-quarter high

Taiwan's economic growth for the third quarter of 2017 has been upward adjusted to 3.11% from 1.89% estimated in August, the highest quarterly level since second-quarter 2015, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
DGBAS: Taiwan economic growth
Economic growth
CPI Y/Y
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
3Q17 (estimated)
3.11%
0.75%
US$6,199
US$6,394
2017 (forecast)
2.11%
0.66%
US$24,120
US$24,859
2018 (forecast)
2.27%
0.87%
US$24,904
US$25,671
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017