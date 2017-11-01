Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
Taiwan 3Q17 economic growth hits 10-quarter high
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Taiwan's economic growth for the third quarter of 2017 has been upward adjusted to 3.11% from 1.89% estimated in August, the highest quarterly level since second-quarter 2015, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

DGBAS: Taiwan economic growth

Economic growth

CPI Y/Y

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

3Q17 (estimated)

3.11%

0.75%

US$6,199

US$6,394

2017 (forecast)

2.11%

0.66%

US$24,120

US$24,859

2018 (forecast)

2.27%

0.87%

US$24,904

US$25,671

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

