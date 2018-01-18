Largan Medical, St Shine Optical expanding contact lens business

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Contact lens vendor Largan Medical is expanding its retail network in Taiwan for its own-brand products, while contact lens OEM and own-brand vendor St Shine Optical is expanding production capacity, according to the companies.

Largan Medical, a subsidiary of smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision, has expanded its retail network to more than 1,800 stores around Taiwan, increasing by about 500 from 2016. It will further expand its retail network. In addition to own-brand products for the Taiwan market, Largan Medical is in talks with international contact lens vendors about OEM production.

Largan Medical will launch new silicone hydrogel contact lenses in 2018 and is likely to turn business operation from continued losses for a few past years into profitability in 2018.

St Shine is the largest local contact lens vendor marketing its Ticon brand products. In terms of shipment volume, it is the globally fifth largest contact lens maker next only to Acuvue, Ciba Vision, Cooper Vision, and Bausch+Lomb, industry sources said, adding Japan's Seed and Hoya are major OEM clients for St Shine.

In view of increasing orders from Japan- and US-based OEM clients, St Shine in March 2017 decided to invest NT$518 million (US$16.4 million) to add 12 production lines. In June 2017 it acquired floor space of 12,735 square meters in a factory building for NT$1.182 billion for expanding production capacity and in late December decided to invest NT$400 million to add another eight production lines.

Currently, St Shine has 61% of consolidated revenues coming from Japan, 16% from Taiwan, 9% from Europe, 7% from China and 7% from North America.