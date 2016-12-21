Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:55 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Huami to ship over 16 million wearable devices in 2016, says report
Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

Huami, a subsidiary of Xiaomi Technology, has shipped over 16 million wearable devices, including Xiaomi Mi Band, so far in 2016 with shipment value reaching CNY1.5 billion (US$215.83 million), according to a China-based qq.com report.

Huami has also shipped over 100,000 sports smartwatches since its launch in October, said the report. Judging from its performance over the past three months, Huami is expected to rank as one of the top-five smartwatch vendors worldwide shortly, founder and CEO Huang Wang was quoted as saying.

Huami has also teamed up with mainstream sports gear brands to launch smart sport shoes, with shipment volume to reach over one million units in 2016, the report added.

Meanwhile, Huami has set up an AI (artificial intelligence) lab aiming to build up a deep learning cloud platform for sports- and health- related Big Data analysis and applications, said the report.

Realtime news

  • JDI gets support from INCJ

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 22:02

  • Digitimes Research: China makers play main role in reviving silver nanowire-based touch solutions

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:59

  • FET finishes first 5G testing in Taiwan in cooperation with Ericsson

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:57

  • Digitimes Research: 1-tier US telecom operators reaching out to media, IoT sectors

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:56

  • China panel makers ship over 1 million smartphone-use AMOLED displays in 3Q16, says IHS

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:55

  • Unigroup Guoxin to hold over 50% of YRST

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:54

  • Taiwan market: Kingwaytek Technology launches 4G-based IoV device

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:53

  • SK Hynix to build new NAND flash fab

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:52

  • AUO acquires factory site at Tainan Technology Industrial Park

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:52

  • AUO, Novatek, Chipbond to benefit from Sharp decision to stop supplying panels to Samsung

    Before Going to Press | Dec 22, 21:51

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link