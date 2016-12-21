Huami to ship over 16 million wearable devices in 2016, says report

Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

Huami, a subsidiary of Xiaomi Technology, has shipped over 16 million wearable devices, including Xiaomi Mi Band, so far in 2016 with shipment value reaching CNY1.5 billion (US$215.83 million), according to a China-based qq.com report.

Huami has also shipped over 100,000 sports smartwatches since its launch in October, said the report. Judging from its performance over the past three months, Huami is expected to rank as one of the top-five smartwatch vendors worldwide shortly, founder and CEO Huang Wang was quoted as saying.

Huami has also teamed up with mainstream sports gear brands to launch smart sport shoes, with shipment volume to reach over one million units in 2016, the report added.

Meanwhile, Huami has set up an AI (artificial intelligence) lab aiming to build up a deep learning cloud platform for sports- and health- related Big Data analysis and applications, said the report.