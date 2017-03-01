Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
16°C
Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics starts operation of 8.6G LCD line in China
Rebecca Kuo, Chongqing; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology has announced it has formally kicked off first-phase production at an 8.6G a-Si TFT-LCD factory in Chongqing City, western China. It is the first operational 8.6G line in China, the company said.

With total investment of CNY24 billion (US$3.49 billion), the factory occupies a plot of 73.3-hectare land and has total planned floor area of 740,000 square meters, the China-based firm said. Total floor area of 450,000 square meters on 40-hectare land at investment of CNY12 billion has been completed in the first phase.

The first phase has monthly capacity of 70,000 2,250mm x 2,600mm glass substrates to produce 50- and 58-inch TV panels for product differentiation because China-based fellow makers have not yet produced TV panels of such sizes, the maker said. For 50-inch TV panels, HKC will become the globally third largest maker next only to Taiwan-based Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO).

HKC expects capacity utilization to gradually increase to 90% in July and 100% in October 2017 and aims to attain a yield rate of 90% in July. The factory will ship one-third of TV panel output to China-based ODM/OEM Huike Electronics (Shenzhen), the largest shareholder of HKC, and two-thirds fto others.

HKC hopes to begin second-phase construction of the factory in March 2017 and ramp up production in 2018.

Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics' 8.6G factory

Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology's 8.6G a-Si TFT-LCD factory
Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, March 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link