Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics starts operation of 8.6G LCD line in China

Rebecca Kuo, Chongqing; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology has announced it has formally kicked off first-phase production at an 8.6G a-Si TFT-LCD factory in Chongqing City, western China. It is the first operational 8.6G line in China, the company said.

With total investment of CNY24 billion (US$3.49 billion), the factory occupies a plot of 73.3-hectare land and has total planned floor area of 740,000 square meters, the China-based firm said. Total floor area of 450,000 square meters on 40-hectare land at investment of CNY12 billion has been completed in the first phase.

The first phase has monthly capacity of 70,000 2,250mm x 2,600mm glass substrates to produce 50- and 58-inch TV panels for product differentiation because China-based fellow makers have not yet produced TV panels of such sizes, the maker said. For 50-inch TV panels, HKC will become the globally third largest maker next only to Taiwan-based Innolux and AU Optronics (AUO).

HKC expects capacity utilization to gradually increase to 90% in July and 100% in October 2017 and aims to attain a yield rate of 90% in July. The factory will ship one-third of TV panel output to China-based ODM/OEM Huike Electronics (Shenzhen), the largest shareholder of HKC, and two-thirds fto others.

HKC hopes to begin second-phase construction of the factory in March 2017 and ramp up production in 2018.

Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology's 8.6G a-Si TFT-LCD factory

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, March 2017