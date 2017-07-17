Taipei Medical University introduces IBM Watson for Oncology

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Taipei Medical University has introduced IBM Watson for Oncology, an AI-based cognitive computing system to help oncological physicians treat cancer, to Taipei Medical University Hospital as well as Taipei Municipal WanFang Hospital and Shuang Ho Hospital managed by the university based on commission, according to the university.

IBM Watson for Oncology is trained by US-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), using its expert knowledge and accumulated experience, to interpret cancer patients' clinical information and identify individualized and evidence-based treatment options. In addition, the IBM Watson Health team has collected various cancer treatments, prescriptions and medications from more than 300 medical journals, over 200 textbooks and more than 15 million pages of reports to provide relevant information and insight for IBM Watson for Oncology to keep learning.

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) had studied IBM Watson for Oncology and in 2014 found that it could agree with MSK physicians' treatments. ASCO in 2015 further examined clinical effects of IBM Watson for Oncology at MSK and indicated the importance of such AI-based assistance for clinical treatment. Due to explosive growth in medical knowledge and clinical information, physicians are unable to read all of it, and therefore IBM Watson for Oncology can play an important role in recommending treatment options.

Taipei Medical University Hospital and the two hospitals will integrate diagnoses, imaging and inspection data into electronic medical records and connect them with IBM Watson for Oncology via cloud computing. Then, IBM Watson for Oncology will analyze and interpret medical records to recommend treatment options. In addition, IBM Watson for Oncology can provide consulting services, for example, if physicians click recommended pharmaceuticals, relevant information such as efficacy, side effects and 5-year survival rates will be displayed.