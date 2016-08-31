NVM IP provider eMemory unveils new MTP solution for RFID and NFC chips

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) IP provider eMemory Technology has unveiled an ultra-low power embedded logic multiple-times programmable (MTP) solution, EcoBit technology. The EcoBit IP is ideal for RFID or NFC IC designs operating under strict power constraints, the company said.

Because contactless ICs source far less power from electromagnetic carrier waves, power consumption is undoubtedly a key concern for eNVM, eMemory indicated. EcoBit boasts a first-class design for operating current management and can carry out on-chip or in-system writing with a low power consumption that is measured in micro-Watts (uW). EcoBit fully meets the low-power requirements of passive RFID and NFC ICs operating on limited power supplies, the company said.

In addition, design flexibility is enhanced by enabling eMemory's EcoBit IP to work across a wide voltage domain in order to achieve low operation voltage for both read and write operations, the company noted. Besides, EcoBit technology is implemented in logic compatible process without additional mask or process changes, which lowers barriers to adoption by IC design teams, the company said.

The eMemory EcoBit IP has been verified in 0.11-micron logic and low-power process platforms, the company indicated. The EcoBit IP is available in both platforms to be embedded in customer products, the company said.