Taipei, Thursday, July 20, 2017 07:17 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Unigroup Guoxin scraps plan to acquire Yangtze Memory
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Unigroup Guoxin, a unit of Tsinghua Unigroup, has terminated plans to take over Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), according to Tsinghua Unigroup. The decision will have no impact on the operation and development of YMTC, Tsinghua Unigroup claimed.

Tsinghua Unigroup still regards YMTC as the main body of China's national memory base project, the controlling shareholder of YMTC indicated. Tsinghua Unigroup earlier in 2017 invested a total of CNY19.7 billion (US$2.92 billion) in YMTC through a holding company, and holds a 51.04% stake in YMTC.

Tsinghua Unigroup and other shareholders of YMTC including China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, Hubei IC Industry Investment Fund and Hubei Science & Technology Investment Group have already injected a total of CNY38.6 billion into YMTC, Tsinghua Unigroup noted. The construction of YMTC has been in progress since the groundbreaking on December 30, 2016, Tsinghua Unigroup said.

Another huge investment will be required for the development of YMTC as part of the national memory base project, but the project is still at its initial stage and will not generate revenues in the short term, Tsinghua Unigroup indicated. Therefore, Unigroup Guoxin decided to terminate its plan to acquire associate company YMTC due to premature conditions, Tsinghua Unigroup said.

YMTC is constructing a memory fab in Wuhan (Hebei province, China), which will be dedicated to producing 3D NAND flash memory with volume production slated for 2018.

Tsinghua Unigroup reiterated its commitment to the development of YMTC and China's national memory base project.

According to industry observers, Tsinghua Unigroup is looking to help YMTC raise funds from the capital market by having YMTC be acquired by Shenzhen-listed subsidiary Unigroup Guoxin. However, the plan has been put on hold raising speculation about the uncertainty in the development of China's homegrown memory sector.

Currently, key 3D NAND flash technologies are held by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Micron Technology/ Intel and Toshiba, which have gone through bottlenecks before moving their 3D NAND technologies to volume production. It will take a certain period of time for YMTC to have its 3D NAND products ready for volume production, the observers believe.

Tsinghua Unigroup

Tsinghua Unigroup reiterates its commitment to the development of YMTC
Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • Upcoming Meizu Pro 7 series reportedly to utilize MediaTek chips

    Bits + chips | 9h 53min ago

  • Chipbond reportedly to sell partial stake in China subsidiary to BOE

    Bits + chips | 9h 58min ago

  • Taiwan market: Advantech, Intel to build smart retail shop for Carrefour

    Before Going to Press | 9h 47min ago

  • Four Taiwan firms file counter-suit against Qualcomm

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • Apple to build iCloud datacenter in Guizhou

    Before Going to Press | 10h 15min ago

  • Taiwan makers see rebounding orders, prices for polycrystalline solar cells

    Before Going to Press | 10h 39min ago

  • TV inventory levels at top brands escalating

    Before Going to Press | 10h 40min ago

  • TSMC InFO packaging brings more competitiveness to its 7nm process technology

    Before Going to Press | 10h 41min ago

  • Samsung Display to ship rigid OLED panels to Xiaomi

    Before Going to Press | 10h 44min ago

  • Taiwan market: Fujitsu launches new notebooks

    Before Going to Press | 10h 45min ago

  • STMicro extends lead time for 32-bit MCUs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 47min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link