iCHEF offers free CRM services
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

POS (point of sale) software developer iCHEF has offered free CRM (customer relationship management) software to help its clients, mostly restaurants, manage customers and use customer data to target online advertising, according to the company.

iCHEF has offered POS software and a food procurement management system. The free CRM software is a step into Big Data analysis, the company said.

iCHEF charges a client using its POS software at a monthly rate of NT$1,950 (US$64.10) for the first POS device plus NT$500 for each additional device, the company indicated. In addition, iCHEF provides an iPad integrated with POS software for sale bundled with a 2-year contract at a monthly rate of NT$3,019 for the initial 24 months and NT$1,950 beginning the 25th month, the company noted.

iCHEF currently has a clientele of about 2,500 restaurants and dining units, of which about 2,300 are in Taiwan and the others mainly in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

