POS vendor Posiflex reports strong EPS for 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Own-brand POS equipment maker Posiflex Technology has reported net profits of NT$649 million (US$21.34 million) for 2016, increasing 5.37% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$9.34 (US$0.306) for the year, the company's highest in 11 years.

Posiflex's buyout of US-based O2O (online to offline) self-service solution provider Kiosk Information Systems in August 2016 contributed NT$137 million to its total earnings for the year, the company indicated.

The company also reported earlier that its revenues grew 25.45% on year to NT$3.792 billion in 2016, with a gross margin of 43.01%.

Thanks to increasing sales at Kiosk, Posiflex saw its revenues grow 36.5% on year to NT$633 million in the first two months of 2017.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.50 to finish at NT$165.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 21 session.

