POS maker Flytech displaying new products at Computex 2017

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

Point of sale (POS) system maker Flytech Technology and its affiliate companies are displaying new POS, AIO POS and industrial panel PC devices at the ongoing Computex 2017 Taipei trade show.

Company chairman Lin Dacheng pointed out that the POS market is already in fierce competition and therefore the company will need to seek new applications for development.

Lin noted that Flytech has advantages in manufacturing costs, but the company will not participate in price competition in consideration of long-term operations and will focus on maintaining its profits.