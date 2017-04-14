Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:54 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
POS device maker Castles Technology reports decreased sales for 1Q17
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

POS device maker Castles Technology has reported revenues of NT$235.33 million (US$7.76 million) for March, decreasing 49.46% from a year earlier. For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$651.63 million, down 41.8% on year.

The company also reported revenues of NT$3.173 billion for 2016, increasing 20.77% from a year earlier. Net profits reached NT$302 million in 2016, increasing 212% from a year ago. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$4.58 compared to NT$1.47 in the previous year.

The company plans to deal out dividends of NT$2 in cash for 2016, the company said.

Sales to Asia markets outside Taiwan totaled NT$2.082 billion in 2016, increasing 31.55% from a year ago. Sales to the US accounted for NT$540 million, up 13.8% on year, while sales to Europe reached NT$129 million.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.85 to finish at NT$41.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 13 session.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link