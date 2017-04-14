POS device maker Castles Technology reports decreased sales for 1Q17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

POS device maker Castles Technology has reported revenues of NT$235.33 million (US$7.76 million) for March, decreasing 49.46% from a year earlier. For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$651.63 million, down 41.8% on year.

The company also reported revenues of NT$3.173 billion for 2016, increasing 20.77% from a year earlier. Net profits reached NT$302 million in 2016, increasing 212% from a year ago. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$4.58 compared to NT$1.47 in the previous year.

The company plans to deal out dividends of NT$2 in cash for 2016, the company said.

Sales to Asia markets outside Taiwan totaled NT$2.082 billion in 2016, increasing 31.55% from a year ago. Sales to the US accounted for NT$540 million, up 13.8% on year, while sales to Europe reached NT$129 million.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.85 to finish at NT$41.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 13 session.