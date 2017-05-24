Posiflex unveils new headquarters

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

Own-brand POS (point of sale/service) device and peripheral maker Posiflex Technology has unveiled an 8-story headquarters building located in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, according to the company.

The building features green energy and environmental protection mainly through adopting PV power to supply 20% of power demand, ice-storage air-conditioning systems, all LED lighting, low-radiation double-layer window glass and rainwater collecting system, Posiflex said.

The building is for product design, R&D, production and global operation administration, Posiflex noted. The production lines there are highly automated, which is expected to hike production efficiency by 30%, Posiflex indicated.

Posiflex posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.108 billion (US$36.4 billion), gross margin of 41.83%, net operating profit of NT$185.1 million, net profit of NT$102.9 million and net EPS of NT$1.25 for first-quarter 2017.