San'an Optoelectronics recruiting university graduates in Taiwan

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 March 2017]

San'an Optoelectronics, the largest China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker, is recruiting graduates with master's and doctroal degrees from Taiwan's universities as executives in reserve, according to industry sources.

San'an Optoelectronics offers after-tax monthly salaries of NT$55,000-70,000 (US$1,789-2,276) for graduateswith master's degrees and NT$70,000-83,000 for those with doctoral degrees, plus flight tickets between Taiwan and China and housing subsidies in China, the sources said. The incentives are much better than those offered by Taiwan-based LED makers, the sources noted.

San'an Optoelectronics targets graduates of some of the top universities, including National Taiwan University, National Cheng Kung University, National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University.

San'an Optoelectronics used to offer high salaries to attract employees of Taiwan-based fellow maker Epistar and is likely to attract Epistar's experts in R&D and production of AlGaInP LED chips, the sources indicated.

San'an Optoelectronics currently has about 290 MOCVD sets, with each simultaneously producing 54 2-inch LED epitaxial wafers, the sources noted. The company plans to add annual production capacity of 200,000 4-inch wafers in the second half of 2017.