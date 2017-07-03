Etron to focus on specialized DRAM products

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

Niche-memory IC design house Etron Technology will transform itself into a dedicated developer of specialized DRAM memory chips, according to company chairman Nicky Lu.

Unlike rivals Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics which have their own fabs, Etron is fabless and should further enhance its offering with more differentiated products, said Lu.

Etron rolled out eight to nine 30nm DRAM products in the third quarter of 2016, Lu continued. Production of the devices has seen improvement in yield rates, and the company is looking to return to profitability monthly during the second half of 2017, Lu said.

Etron's business should have hit bottom, Lu indicated. The company reported net losses of NT$228 million (US$7.5 million) or NT$0.51 per share for the first quarter of 2017, which marked the company's seventh consecutive quarter of losses.

Commenting on the DRAM market outlook for the second half of 2017, Lu said that the supply of high-capacity products will stay tight while competition in the low-capacity memory segment will remain fierce. A rally in DRAM prices has driven up wafer costs, but with more-advanced process yield rates improving, manufacturing costs will be dragged down substantially.

Etron will benefit from the lower manufacturing costs as production yield rates improve in the second half of 2017, Lu said.

Etron posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.53 billion for the first five months of 2017, down 8.9% from a year earlier.