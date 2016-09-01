Taipei, Friday, September 2, 2016 12:50 (GMT+8)
Etron ramping up shipments of USB Type-C controller ICs
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 1 September 2016]

Etron Technology is expected to see its shipments of USB Type-C controller solutions increase significantly in the second half 2016, bringing total shipments of related chips to over 10 million units in the year, according to a Chinese-language moneydj.com report.

The company's USB Type-C controller ICs have been adopted by a number of models of the next-generation notebooks being rolled by notebook vendors, said the report.

However, since memory products, including SRAM, DDR1, DDR2 and DDR3, still account for over 90% of Etron's total revenues, the company suffered a net loss of NT$135 million (US$4.25 million) or NT$0.31 per share in the first half of 2016.

July's revenues came to NT$526.09 million, down 3.21% on month and 10.2% on year. For the first seven months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$3.848 billion, decreasing 15.19% from a year earlier.

The company' stock price edged down NT$0.20 to close at NT$13.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 1 session.

