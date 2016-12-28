Etron looks to new products for future growth

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Etron Technology has been engaged in the development of new product lines since 2014, eyeing opportunities in emerging market segments such as AR, VR and UAVs, according to Nicky Lu, chairman and CEO of the Taiwan-based fabless firm.

Etron and its subsidiaries have rolled out new products such as solutions for cameras providing 360-degree field of view and depth-map cameras, while enhancing their existing offerings including USB Type-C solutions and 30nm specialty DRAM products, said Lu.

Etron has introduced the eSP876, a 3D depth-map capturing controller chipset, and is partnering with mechanical component Hiwin Technologies, Lu indicated. The Etron eSP876 solution will be adopted by Hiwin in robotics applications.

Etron has also expanded its USB controller offering by adding a new USB power-delivery (PD) 3.0 controller, the EJ899, which supports data payloads of up to 260 bytes, Lu said.

As for Etron's core specialty DRAM business, the company has transitioned to 30nm process production, Lu noted. Etron has also developed a new line of low-power specialty buffer memory solutions including SDR, DDR, DDR3, DDR3, DDR3L and low-power DDR2 products with densities ranging from 128Mb to 4Gb. The company offers KGD (known good die) solutions in addition to TSOP and BGA packaging to target a broad range of applications including smart home, broadband communications, cloud storage, industrial 4.0, smart cars, and Internet of things.

Specializing in the development of specialty DRAM chips, Etron has been diversifying its product lines by stepping into the logic IC field. The company offered initially webcam controllers and USB controller chips, and has expanded its logic product offering to include 3D image sensors and controller solutions for AR, VR and UAV applications.