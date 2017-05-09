Innodisk sees revenues hit record high in April

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Industrial memory module maker Innodisk saw its revenues grow 4.6% on month and 66.3% on year to a record high of NT$546.42 million (US$18.125 million) in April.

For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.951 billion, increasing 37.31% from a year earlier. The sales performance was better than market expectations, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Demand for storage devices from the data center and cloud computing sectors is expected to expand robustly starting the second quarter due to the release of Intel's server-use Purley processors, indicated the paper.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.50 to close at NT$105.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 9 session.