Innodisk memory modules verified for Apollo Lake CPUs

Commercial Times, September 21; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Industrial memory module maker Innodisk is expected to see its revenues hit a new high in September as its DDR3L 1866 memory module has been verified for Intel's Apollo Lake platform. Meanwhile, its car-use SSD products have received E-Mark certification from the EU, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Innodisk posted revenues of NT$417 million (US$13.3 million) for August, and the amount is likely to hit US$430-450 million in September, the paper estimated.

The company's third-quarter revenues are expected to grow 17-20% sequentially to NT$1.23-1.25 billion, the paper added.

The E-Mark certification indicates that Innodisk's SSD products are qualified for EMI (electromagnetic interference) resistance. In addition to car-use SSD products, Innodisk also provides DRAM and NAND flash modules and mPCIe CANBus modules for the automobile market.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.30 to close at NT$92.40 on the Taiwan Stock Market (TSE) during the September 21 session.