Taipei, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 16:57 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Innodisk memory modules verified for Apollo Lake CPUs
Commercial Times, September 21; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Industrial memory module maker Innodisk is expected to see its revenues hit a new high in September as its DDR3L 1866 memory module has been verified for Intel's Apollo Lake platform. Meanwhile, its car-use SSD products have received E-Mark certification from the EU, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Innodisk posted revenues of NT$417 million (US$13.3 million) for August, and the amount is likely to hit US$430-450 million in September, the paper estimated.

The company's third-quarter revenues are expected to grow 17-20% sequentially to NT$1.23-1.25 billion, the paper added.

The E-Mark certification indicates that Innodisk's SSD products are qualified for EMI (electromagnetic interference) resistance. In addition to car-use SSD products, Innodisk also provides DRAM and NAND flash modules and mPCIe CANBus modules for the automobile market.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.30 to close at NT$92.40 on the Taiwan Stock Market (TSE) during the September 21 session.

UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link