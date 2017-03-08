Memory module maker InnoDisk sees revenues up 50% on year in February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Industrial memory module maker InnoDisk has reported revenues of NT$436 million (US$14.12 million) for February, down 2.2% on month but up 50.9% on year.

For the January-February period of 2017, revenues totaled NT$882 million, increasing 31.6% from a year earlier.

InnoDisk is expected to see its quarterly revenues hit a record high in the first quarter of 2017, buoyed by rising DRAM and NAND flash prices, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.40 to finish at NT$93.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 8 session.