Sitronix reports decreased revenues for May

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 June 2017]

LCD driver IC maker Sitronix Technology saw its consolidated revenues decline 5.33% on month and 10.2% on year to NT$710.74 million (US$23.62 million) in May.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$3.496 billion, decreasing 10.72% from a year earlier.

Sitronix is expected to see its sales start picking up again in the third quarter on renewed demand for small- and medium-size LCD driver ICs from the smartphone sector in China, according to industry sources.

The company's stock price declined NT$0.90 to finish at NT$87.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the June 8 session.