Sitronix expected to see revenues grow by double-digit rate in 2Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 17 April 2017]

LCD driver IC vendor Sitronix Technology is expected to see its revenues grow by a double-digit rate in the second quarter of 2017 thanks to increasing demand for LCD driver ICs from the smartphone sector, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$811 million (US$26.75 million) for March, and a total of NT$2.034 billion for the first quarter of 2017, down 11.3% from a year earlier.

Sitronix has also begun shipping its proximity sensors and MEMS accelerometers (g-sensors) to clients in Korea, said the paper, noting that the company will aim to secure related sensor orders from the top-5 smartphone vendors in China in 2017, said the paper.

The company's stock price slid NT$0.80 to finish at NT$91.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 17 session.