On-Bright, Sitronix post record August revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

LCD driver IC supplier Sitronix Technology has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$981 million (US$31.4 million) for August 2016, while analog IC firm On-Bright Electronics' August revenues hit a record high for the fourth consecutive month.

Sitronix has enjoyed a seasonal pick-up in shipments for handsets since the third quarter. Revenues for August 2016 represented increases of 21.2% sequentially and about 21% on year.

Specializing in LCD driver ICs, Sitronix has in recent years expanded its product portfolio to include ambient light and proximity sensors, and MEMS accelerometers (g-sensors). Sitronix' bigger presence in these sectors has also started to make a positive contribution to company revenues.

On-Bright, which specializes in power management chips, has announced August revenues climbed to another record high of NT$340 million. Robust smartphone demand and growing orders for fast-charging ICs led to the positive revenue results.

Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), also specializing in PWM ICs, saw its August revenues climb to a 19-month high. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$325 million for August 2016, up 14% on month and 8.9% from a year ago.