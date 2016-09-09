Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 14:52 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
On-Bright, Sitronix post record August revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

LCD driver IC supplier Sitronix Technology has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$981 million (US$31.4 million) for August 2016, while analog IC firm On-Bright Electronics' August revenues hit a record high for the fourth consecutive month.

Sitronix has enjoyed a seasonal pick-up in shipments for handsets since the third quarter. Revenues for August 2016 represented increases of 21.2% sequentially and about 21% on year.

Specializing in LCD driver ICs, Sitronix has in recent years expanded its product portfolio to include ambient light and proximity sensors, and MEMS accelerometers (g-sensors). Sitronix' bigger presence in these sectors has also started to make a positive contribution to company revenues.

On-Bright, which specializes in power management chips, has announced August revenues climbed to another record high of NT$340 million. Robust smartphone demand and growing orders for fast-charging ICs led to the positive revenue results.

Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), also specializing in PWM ICs, saw its August revenues climb to a 19-month high. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$325 million for August 2016, up 14% on month and 8.9% from a year ago.

Realtime news

  • Global LED flash production value to grow to US$811 million, says LEDinside

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:58

  • Motech Industries sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:54

  • Coretronic August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:54

  • Epistar sees increased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:53

  • Arima Communications August revenues down

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:52

  • Delta Electronics sees slight increase in August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:52

  • Nvidia GeForce GTX-series GPUs in large demand

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:50

  • China vendors export 33.1 million LCD TVs in 1H16, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:47

  • Wistron, Inventec ship 1.8 million, 1.7 million notebooks in August

    Before Going to Press | Sep 8, 21:46

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link