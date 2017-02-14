Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
Sitronix posts record pre-tax profit for 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

LCD driver IC vendor Sitronix Technology has reported pre-tax profits of NT$1.26 billion (US$40.8 million) for 2016, up 22.5% on year and hitting a record high. Pre-tax EPS for the year came to NT$10.43.

Sitronix disclosed revenues decreased 8.8% sequentially to NT$2.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, while pre-tax profits fell 5.1% on quarter to NT$331 million. Pre-tax EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.75.

Sitronix posted record consolidated revenues of NT$10.19 billion for 2016. The company credited its positive performance to robust shipments of LCD driver ICs and sensor chips for smartphones, as well as stable panel driver IC shipments for feature phones.

Sitronix has in recent years expanded its product portfolio to include ambient light and proximity sensors, and MEMS accelerometers (g-sensors), which have started to make a positive contribution to the company's revenues.

Sitronix closed at NT$102 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 14, up NT$3.80 or 3.9%.

