Posiflex board approves plan for Portwell acquisition
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 September 2017]

The board of industrial PC (IPC) maker Posiflex Technology has approved a plan to invest over NT$5.1 billion (US$173.4 million) to fully acquire Portwell, also an IPC player, for NT$50 per share.

Posiflex will also start raising NT$4.81 billion to form a partnership with an investment firm for the project. The investment firm's directors and investors include Portwell's founder, Singapore-based Pavilion Capital International and Argus Holdings Group.

Although some shareholders are concerned about Posiflex's investment in Portwell in terms of the pricing and the purposes, Posiflex president Owen Chen pointed out that Portwell's leadership in several technologies and its advantages in system integration in China and India will benefit Posiflex's operation.

As for Posiflex's acquisition of Kiosk in 2016, Chen pointed out that the acquisition continues to contribute revenues, but it did not benefit Posiflex as much as expected because of Kiosk's original product designs cannot be easily changed and the company is now creating a new standard for Kiosk series products.

With the new standard, Chen expects the series to benefit its chain restaurant application businesses by the end of 2018.

