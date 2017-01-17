Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 13:20 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
LeEco to receive investment from China-based Sunac for CNY15 billion
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

LeEco has recently signed contracts with Sunac China Holdings for the latter to invest a total of CNY15 billion (US$2.17 billion) in the former to acquire a 8.61% stake in LeTV, a 15% stake in Le Vision Pictures and a 33.5% stake in a LeTV-related subsidiary. The investment will also make the China-based Sunac the second largest investor of LeEco.

LeTV and Le Vision Pictures are both affiliates of the China-based LeEco.

In addition to Sunac, LeEco also received investments from other China-based investors totaling CNY 16.8 billion. Despite the new investments, LeEco will not see any changes in its management team and the company will also start cooperation with Sunac in the network and real estate sectors.

However, some market watchers are concerned about LeEco's existing business strategies of pushing into the smartphone, LCD TV and electric vehicle markets and believe the company is exposed to risks since these markets are mostly matured and only have limited room for growth.

Realtime news

  • ASRock reportedly to take over Pegatron system integrator orders

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:04

  • FocalTech to post strong 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:02

  • Neo Solar Power to shift solar cell capacity from Malaysia to Vietnam

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Seiko Epson launches office paper-making machines

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:01

  • Microsoft attains 100% power use for renewable energy, says BNEF

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 21:00

  • Adata posts pre-tax EPS of NT$7.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:59

  • LG Display to supply 1.0 million Ultra HD TV panels for Samsung Electronics

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Canon to step into automotive camera modules

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:57

  • Digitimes Research: Car market becomes new area for IT players to grow

    Before Going to Press | Jan 16, 20:55

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link