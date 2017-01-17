LeEco to receive investment from China-based Sunac for CNY15 billion

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

LeEco has recently signed contracts with Sunac China Holdings for the latter to invest a total of CNY15 billion (US$2.17 billion) in the former to acquire a 8.61% stake in LeTV, a 15% stake in Le Vision Pictures and a 33.5% stake in a LeTV-related subsidiary. The investment will also make the China-based Sunac the second largest investor of LeEco.

LeTV and Le Vision Pictures are both affiliates of the China-based LeEco.

In addition to Sunac, LeEco also received investments from other China-based investors totaling CNY 16.8 billion. Despite the new investments, LeEco will not see any changes in its management team and the company will also start cooperation with Sunac in the network and real estate sectors.

However, some market watchers are concerned about LeEco's existing business strategies of pushing into the smartphone, LCD TV and electric vehicle markets and believe the company is exposed to risks since these markets are mostly matured and only have limited room for growth.