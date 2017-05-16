Worldwide semiconductor revenues grow 2.6% in 2016, says Gartner

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Worldwide semiconductor revenues totaled US$343.5 billion in 2016, a 2.6% increase from 2015 revenues of US$334.9 billion, according to final results calculated by Gartner.

The world's top-25 semiconductor vendors' combined revenues increased 10.5%, a significantly better performance than the overall industry's growth; however, most of this growth resulted from merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, Gartner indicated.

"The semiconductor industry rebounded in 2016, with a weak start to the year, characterized by an inventory correction, giving way to strengthening demand and an improving pricing environment in the second half," said James Hines, research director at Gartner. "Worldwide semiconductor revenue growth was supported by increasing production in many electronic equipment segments, improving NAND flash memory pricing and relatively benign currency movements."

Intel retained its No. 1 position as the largest semiconductor manufacturer and grew its semiconductor revenues 4.6% in 2016, Gartner said. Samsung Electronics continued to maintain the No. 2 spot with an 11.7% market share.

Consolidation continued to play a major role in the market share rankings, with several large companies growing through acquisitions, Gartner indicated. Merger and acquisition activity among the major vendors in 2016 included Avago Technologies' acquisition of Broadcom to become Broadcom Ltd., On Semiconductor's acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor, and Western Digital's acquisition of SanDisk. The largest mover in the top 25 was Broadcom Ltd., which moved up 12 places in the market share ranking.

"The combined revenue of the top 25 semiconductor vendors increased by 10.5% during 2016 and accounted for a 74.9% share, outperforming the rest of the market, which saw a 15.6% revenue decline," said Hines. "However, these results are skewed by the large amount of M&A activity during 2015 and 2016. If we adjust for this M&A activity by adding the revenue of each acquired company to the revenue of the acquiree for both 2015 and 2016 where necessary, then the top 25 vendors would have experienced a 1.9% revenue increase, and the rest of the market would have increased by 4.6%."