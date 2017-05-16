Computex 2017: VIA Labs prepares USB solutions to showcase

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

VIA Technologies subsidiary VIA Labs is planning to showcase its peripheral products including USB Type-C solutions for handsets, USB 3.1 Gen2 Host chips for notebooks and products for Nintendo's Switch at Computex 2017.

VIA Labs pointed out that a few USB Type-C smartphones are designed with docking stations. The docking stations can be connected with an external display, keyboard and mouse, transforming the smartphones into PC-similar devices. VIA Labs said its solutions are able to support such functionality, but with a more friendlier price.

In addition, VIA also has solutions for notebook docking stations to help transform mobile devices into desktop products.