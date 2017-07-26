Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:02 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Deren develops USB 3.1 front-panel internal connectors and cables
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

China-based Shenzhen Deren Electronics has cooperated with Intel to develop USB 3.1 front-panel internal connectors and cables for USB 3.1 Gen2, with the standard expected to become mainstream arising from growing demand for high-speed transfer of images in large volumes, according to the company.

It added such connectors and cables are currently used in high-end motherboards but their use will extend to desktops and servers.

In addition to PC-related applications, Deren has also expanded its development to emerging sectors including electric vehicles (EV) and IoT for cars.

Deren has seen stable performances for its own-brand business since its establishment in 2012 and own-brand products currently contribute around 70% of the company's overall revenues. Deren is also a top-3 CPU socket supplier worldwide.

Deren expects USB Type-C to be the mainstream transmission technology of the consumer market and therefore has already had several developments for related applications.

Deren also made several investments for its EV and IoT for car businesses. The company has recently acquired a 60% stake in Italy-based Meta System and via the relationship with Meta System, Deren has become the supplier of car vendor BMW and Groupe PSA for their EV products.

Deren has also been pushing its IoT for car business, looking to enter the usage-based insurance (UBI) market.

Realtime news

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    IT + CE | 1h 58min ago

  • Winbond to spend NT$6.28 billion on equipment

    Bits + chips | 2h 3min ago

  • Catcher starts operation at new plant

    IT + CE | 3h 34min ago

  • Samsung chip biz drives overall profit growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 49min ago

  • Driverless electric bus EZ10 to be on trial in Taipei City

    IT + CE | 3h 57min ago

  • Graphics card shortages ease as cryptocurrency mining fad subsides

    IT + CE | 4h 42min ago

  • Smartphone shipments in China fall in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Mobile + telecom | 4h 52min ago

  • PAT to cooperate with IBM Taiwan for new cloud system

    Before Going to Press | 3h 8min ago

  • China market: HTC to roll out standalone VR headset

    Before Going to Press | 3h 30min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic optimistic about 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 30min ago

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 31min ago

  • eMemory announces validation of on-chip security IP on UMC advanced nodes

    Before Going to Press | 3h 39min ago

  • Demand for high-speed transmissions surges

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link