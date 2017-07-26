Deren develops USB 3.1 front-panel internal connectors and cables

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

China-based Shenzhen Deren Electronics has cooperated with Intel to develop USB 3.1 front-panel internal connectors and cables for USB 3.1 Gen2, with the standard expected to become mainstream arising from growing demand for high-speed transfer of images in large volumes, according to the company.

It added such connectors and cables are currently used in high-end motherboards but their use will extend to desktops and servers.

In addition to PC-related applications, Deren has also expanded its development to emerging sectors including electric vehicles (EV) and IoT for cars.

Deren has seen stable performances for its own-brand business since its establishment in 2012 and own-brand products currently contribute around 70% of the company's overall revenues. Deren is also a top-3 CPU socket supplier worldwide.

Deren expects USB Type-C to be the mainstream transmission technology of the consumer market and therefore has already had several developments for related applications.

Deren also made several investments for its EV and IoT for car businesses. The company has recently acquired a 60% stake in Italy-based Meta System and via the relationship with Meta System, Deren has become the supplier of car vendor BMW and Groupe PSA for their EV products.

Deren has also been pushing its IoT for car business, looking to enter the usage-based insurance (UBI) market.