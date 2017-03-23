VIA eyes panoramic photography business opportunity

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

VIA Technologies has been shifting its focus from the PC processor market to the embedded sector and has recently announced its new Vpai 720 degree panoramic photography solution. The company has formed partnerships with China-based vendors to sell seven mobile panoramic cameras based on the solution and the devices are already available on China's e-commerce platforms.

The devices can connect with smartphones via apps to take panoramic photos and record video with a 2048 by 1024 resolution. Cameras with VIA's solution including the Chiptrip V71 and V73 are already available for less than US$100 in China.

VIA achieved net profits of NT$823 million (US$27.02 million) in 2015 thanks to its subsidiary VIA Telecom's transaction with Intel, which earned VIA profits for US$100 million in the year. VIA stayed profitable in 2016 due to income from VIA Telecom's patent licensing fees.

VIA's combined consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2017 were NT$568 million, down 29% from the same period a year ago.