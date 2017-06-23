Taipei, Saturday, June 24, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
IntelliEPI expects to post sequential revenue growth through 3Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI), which supplies epitaxy-based compound semiconductor epi-wafers to the electronics and optoelectronics industries, expects to post sequential revenue growth through the third quarter of 2017.

The market for gallium arsenide and other compounds will enter its traditionally peak season in the second and third quarters, IntelliEPI indicated. Demand for high-end RF chips, 3D sensing and other surface-mounted laser chips, and indium phosphide (InP)-based HBT and PIN/APD chips will be rising to buoy IntelliEPI's revenues during the quarters, the company said.

IntelliEPI reported consolidated revenues for 2016 increased 3.3% on year to NT$885 million (US$29.1 million). Net profits for the year came to NT$103 million, or NT$2.88 per share. The company's shareholders have approved the distribution of a NT$2 cash dividend per share for the year.

Of IntelliEPI's 2016 revenues, GaAs epi-wafers accounted for 48%, followed by InP-based epi-wafers with 35%, GaSb epi-wafers with 12% and others with 5%. During 2016, the company put its expansion focus on GaAs and GaN gallium epitaxial and started to develop CdZnTe (CZT) substrate grinding technology in preparation for production of InP PIN/APD manufacturing.

IntelliEPI indicated its InP PIN/APD chips have gone through verification by US- and Japan-based customers with volume production set to kick off soon.

For 2017, IntelliEPI is focusing on the development of high-speed, high-power VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) and completion of 5G handset power amplifier (PA) epitaxial structure R&D, the company said.

WCIT
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link