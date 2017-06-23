IntelliEPI expects to post sequential revenue growth through 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI), which supplies epitaxy-based compound semiconductor epi-wafers to the electronics and optoelectronics industries, expects to post sequential revenue growth through the third quarter of 2017.

The market for gallium arsenide and other compounds will enter its traditionally peak season in the second and third quarters, IntelliEPI indicated. Demand for high-end RF chips, 3D sensing and other surface-mounted laser chips, and indium phosphide (InP)-based HBT and PIN/APD chips will be rising to buoy IntelliEPI's revenues during the quarters, the company said.

IntelliEPI reported consolidated revenues for 2016 increased 3.3% on year to NT$885 million (US$29.1 million). Net profits for the year came to NT$103 million, or NT$2.88 per share. The company's shareholders have approved the distribution of a NT$2 cash dividend per share for the year.

Of IntelliEPI's 2016 revenues, GaAs epi-wafers accounted for 48%, followed by InP-based epi-wafers with 35%, GaSb epi-wafers with 12% and others with 5%. During 2016, the company put its expansion focus on GaAs and GaN gallium epitaxial and started to develop CdZnTe (CZT) substrate grinding technology in preparation for production of InP PIN/APD manufacturing.

IntelliEPI indicated its InP PIN/APD chips have gone through verification by US- and Japan-based customers with volume production set to kick off soon.

For 2017, IntelliEPI is focusing on the development of high-speed, high-power VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) and completion of 5G handset power amplifier (PA) epitaxial structure R&D, the company said.