Apple is top wearables vendor in 1Q17, says Strategy Analytics

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Global wearables shipments reached 22 million units in the first quarter of 2017, rising 21% on year from 18.2 million shipped a year earlier period, according to Strategy Analytics.

Stronger demand for new smartwatch models in North America, Western Europe and Asia drove the uptick, said the market research firm.

Apple shipped 3.5 million wearables worldwide in the first quarter, rising 59% on year. Apple also captured 15.9% global market share and overtook Fitbit to become the world's largest wearables vendor in the quarter.

Xiaomi Technology shipped 3.4 million wearables for a 15.5% share in the first quarter. However, demand for its popular Mi Band fitness range was flat across its core markets of Asia, Strategy Analytics indicated.

Fitbit saw its wearables shipments fell 36% on year to 2.9 million units, or a 13.2% share, in the first quarter due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market.