MediaTek posts profit drop with record low gross margin for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Taiwan-based MediaTek, a fabless chipmaker specializing in smartphone SoCs, saw its net profits fall 6.7% in 2016 with gross margin reaching a record low of 35.6%.

MediaTek has reported net profits of NT$5.14 billion (US$164 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, down 34.4% sequentially but up 22.9% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$3.23, compared with NT$4.98 in the third quarter and NT$2.83 in fourth-quarter 2015.

MediaTek's consolidated revenues declined 12.4% sequentially to NT$68.68 billion in the fourth quarter, while gross margin slipped 0.7pp on quarter to 34.5%. Revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 represented a 11.3% on-year increase, but gross margin fell 4pp during the same period.

MediaTek generated operating profits of NT$3.98 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 47.8% sequentially but up 6.2% on year. Non-operating income rose to NT$1.59 billion in the fourth quarter from NT$993 million in the third.

MediaTek had record consolidated revenues of NT$275.5 billion in 2016, which represented a 29.2% on-year increase. Gross margin fell 7.6pp to 35.6%, however, as a result of fierce price competition in the smartphone-SoC market.

MediaTek posted operating profits of NT$23.08 billion for 2016, down 10.9% on year, while non-operating profits grew slightly to NT$4.14 billion from NT$3.45 billion in 2015. The company generated net profits of NT$24.03 billion in 2016, down 6.7% on year, with EPS sliding to NT$15.16 from NT$16.60 in 2015.