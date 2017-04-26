Corning reports core EPS of US$0.39 for 1Q17

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

Corning has reported GAAP EPS of US$0.07 for the first quarter of 2017, compared to loss per share of US$0.36 a year ago. Core EPS for first-quarter 2017 rose 39% on year to reach US$0.39.

GAAP and core sales increased 16% and 14% on to US$2.38 billion and US$2.49 billion, respectively, in the first-quarter 2017, Corning said.

Corning said it achieved year-over-year growth across all businesses, with rapid adoption of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and continued glass price moderation in Display Technologies.

"We are very pleased with the excellent performance and growth across all of our businesses this quarter," said Wendell P Weeks, chairman, CEO and president of Corning. "The strategic and financial benefits of Corning’s cohesive portfolio are becoming even more apparent. We are on track to deliver our 2017 objectives and overall (Strategy and Capital Allocation) Framework goals. Looking into the second quarter, we expect our momentum to be further demonstrated with year-over-year sales and EPS growth."

In Display Technologies, the company said its objective is to stabilize returns. First-quarter LCD glass price declines equaled the most moderate first-quarter declines in the past six years. Full-year 2017 LCD glass prices are expected to decline by about 10%, or possibly at a lower rate.

The company said continued rapid adoption of Gorilla Glass 5 supports the company’s goal of doubling sales in mobile consumer electronics. In the automotive market-access platform, Corning has won a majority of gas particulate filter (GPF) platforms. The company is also seeing progress toward commercialization of Gorilla Glass for automotive applications.