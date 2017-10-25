Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:32 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Corning sales up 4% in 3Q17
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Corning has reported that its third-quarter 2017 GAAP sales rose 4% on year to US$2.6 billion, with EPS reaching US$0.39, up 50% compared to US$0.26 for the same quarter a year ago.

The company said it saw strong business-segment performance in year-over-year sales increases of 15% in Optical Communications and 26% in Specialty Materials.

"We had an excellent third quarter," said Wendell P Weeks, chairman, CEO and president of Corning, as cited in a company press release. "We are outperforming on sales, seeing the first returns on near-term growth investments, and making great progress on our longer-term growth initiatives."

"During the quarter we achieved an exciting milestone - one billion fiber kilometers sold. We see this as a true measure of success in leveraging our portfolio for more than 40 years to lead the world in optical communications," Weeks said. "And, as optical solutions penetrate further into the network, we are investing because we know that the opportunities ahead of us are even greater than those behind us."

For Display Technologies, GAAP sales reached US$768 million, up 3% sequentially but down 15% on year. The LCD glass market and Corning's shipment volume were slightly better than expected, the company said. Sequential LCD glass prices declined moderately, as expected. For the fourth quarter, the LCD glass market and Corning volume are expected to be consistent with the previous quarter, and sequential glass price declines should remain moderate.

Specialty Materials third-quarter segment GAAP sales rose 11% sequentially and 26% year over year to US$373 million, led by stronger Gorilla Glass shipments. For the fourth quarter, the sales growth rate is expected to increase by a low-to mid-teens percentage from a very strong 2016 fourth quarter, said Corning.

Realtime news

  • ARM pledges cooperation with Taiwan firms in AI, IoT applications

    IT + CE | 11h 35min ago

  • Test solutions provider Chroma eyeing AI-based smart production

    Bits + chips | 11h 41min ago

  • China likely to hike antitrust tariffs on Korea polysilicon

    Before Going to Press | 12h 5min ago

  • LCD panel oversupply may happen in 2019, says Innolux

    Before Going to Press | 12h 10min ago

  • HPE, Wiwynn to make Microsoft Project Olympus servers

    Before Going to Press | 12h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: NCC encourages LTE Wi-Fi services

    Before Going to Press | 12h 17min ago

  • Qualcomm CEO reportedly meets Taiwan vice premier over antitrust fine

    Before Going to Press | 12h 21min ago

  • Merry Electronics nets NT$615 million in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 12h 29min ago

  • Yageo nets NT$3.64 billion January-September

    Before Going to Press | 12h 32min ago

  • UMC shipments equivalent to 1.75 million 8-inch wafers in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:56

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$3.01 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:53

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link