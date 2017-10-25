Corning sales up 4% in 3Q17

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Corning has reported that its third-quarter 2017 GAAP sales rose 4% on year to US$2.6 billion, with EPS reaching US$0.39, up 50% compared to US$0.26 for the same quarter a year ago.

The company said it saw strong business-segment performance in year-over-year sales increases of 15% in Optical Communications and 26% in Specialty Materials.

"We had an excellent third quarter," said Wendell P Weeks, chairman, CEO and president of Corning, as cited in a company press release. "We are outperforming on sales, seeing the first returns on near-term growth investments, and making great progress on our longer-term growth initiatives."

"During the quarter we achieved an exciting milestone - one billion fiber kilometers sold. We see this as a true measure of success in leveraging our portfolio for more than 40 years to lead the world in optical communications," Weeks said. "And, as optical solutions penetrate further into the network, we are investing because we know that the opportunities ahead of us are even greater than those behind us."

For Display Technologies, GAAP sales reached US$768 million, up 3% sequentially but down 15% on year. The LCD glass market and Corning's shipment volume were slightly better than expected, the company said. Sequential LCD glass prices declined moderately, as expected. For the fourth quarter, the LCD glass market and Corning volume are expected to be consistent with the previous quarter, and sequential glass price declines should remain moderate.

Specialty Materials third-quarter segment GAAP sales rose 11% sequentially and 26% year over year to US$373 million, led by stronger Gorilla Glass shipments. For the fourth quarter, the sales growth rate is expected to increase by a low-to mid-teens percentage from a very strong 2016 fourth quarter, said Corning.