Corning reports strong earnings for 4Q16

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Corning has reported strong earnings for fourth-quarter 2016, with net income reaching US$1.572 billion, rising 454% sequentially and 602% on year. EPS for the quarter came to US$1.47, up 465% on quarter and up 765% on year.

Corning's fourth-quarter 2016 revenues totaled US$2.476 billion, down 1% on quarter but up 11% on year.

The company said its Gorilla Glass shipments reached a record for the quarter, driven by rapid adoption of Gorilla Glass 5. It also attributed its strong results for the quarter to acceleration of Optical Communications growth and continued moderation in price declines in Display Technologies.

Corning said it expects year-over-year sales, net income, and EPS growth in the first quarter of 2017.

"Corning delivered outstanding fourth-quarter results, continuing the momentum that began earlier in the year," said Wendell P Weeks, chairman, CEO and president of the company, as cited by a company press release.

"We're particularly pleased to see our market-access platforms continue to evolve as we anticipated. Progress on our initiatives include the rapid adoption rate of Gorilla Glass 5; new platform wins from major OEMs for gas particulate filters; and customer commitments that support long-term growth opportunities in Optical Communications. The strong response to our cutting-edge glass innovations at the recent Consumer Electronics Show is yet another illustration," Weeks said.

For the full year 2016, revenues totaled US$9.39 billion, increasing 3% on year. Net income for the year came to US$3.695 billion, up 176% on year.

In the fourth quarter, Display Technologies reported strong results, with core sales of US$904 million, consistent with a year ago, and core earnings of US$276 million, up 18%. Full-year core sales were US$3.6 billion, and core earnings were US$1 billion.

For full-year 2016, the percentage rate of growth in the LCD glass market and demand for Corning's glass was in the mid-single digits. Corning's sequential glass price declines remained moderate throughout 2016.

For full-year 2017, Corning said it expects the rate of growth in both retail market and glass demand to be in the mid-single digit percentages.

In the first quarter of 2017, the company expects Corning's volume to increase by mid-teen percentage year over year, and decline by mid-single digit percentage sequentially. T

he company expects an overall favorable LCD glass price environment for the full year, with price declines more moderate than in 2016.

Corning Display Technologies, 4Q16 and 2016 (US$m) 4Q16 3Q16 Q/Q 4Q15 Y/Y 2016 2015 Y/Y GAAP net sales 830 902 (8%) 732 13% 3,238 3,086 5% GAAP net income 243 279 (13%) 243 - 935 1,095 (15%) Core sales 904 943 (4%) 903 - 3,556 3,774 (6%) Core earnings 276 270 2% 234 18% 1,006 1,075 (6%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017