Broadcom to slash workforce in Taiwan

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Broadcom is set to cut its workforce in Taiwan by over 90% at the end of August, according to industry sources. The speculation has drawn the attention of several chipmakers such as MediaTek, Cisco and Intel, which are looking to hire talent.

Broadcom Taiwan will lay off 50-60 employees, or more than 90% of its total workforce, around the end of August, said the sources. The layoff is part of the company's plan to cut about 1,900 jobs globally across its businesses after the merger of Avago and Broadcom.

Broadcom's team members stationed in Taiwan mostly have over 10 years of engineering experience in the semiconductor industry, and have expertise in networking chip and switch related IC technologies, the sources indicated. The staff is also familiar with IC design, application board design and backend testing processes.

IC design house MediaTek intends to beef up its R&D workforce for grasping new business opportunities in the AI, deep learning and other emerging applications, the sources noted. Therefore, talent from Broadcom will be attractive to the mobile chip specialist.

For Cisco, the networking gear maker is looking to hire talent from Broadcom to enhance the competitiveness of its own wireless solutions, the sources said. Cisco buys some of its chips from Broadcom.

Cisco reportedly plans to set up an R&D team in Taiwan for developing more chips in-house, and has already approached several members of Broadcom Taiwan, the sources indicated.

Intel is also evaluating the feasibility of building an R&D team in Taiwan, and is already in talks with employees of Broadcom Taiwan, the sources said. The new team will be under Intel's foundry business.