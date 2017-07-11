Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:00 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Broadcom to slash workforce in Taiwan
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Broadcom is set to cut its workforce in Taiwan by over 90% at the end of August, according to industry sources. The speculation has drawn the attention of several chipmakers such as MediaTek, Cisco and Intel, which are looking to hire talent.

Broadcom Taiwan will lay off 50-60 employees, or more than 90% of its total workforce, around the end of August, said the sources. The layoff is part of the company's plan to cut about 1,900 jobs globally across its businesses after the merger of Avago and Broadcom.

Broadcom's team members stationed in Taiwan mostly have over 10 years of engineering experience in the semiconductor industry, and have expertise in networking chip and switch related IC technologies, the sources indicated. The staff is also familiar with IC design, application board design and backend testing processes.

IC design house MediaTek intends to beef up its R&D workforce for grasping new business opportunities in the AI, deep learning and other emerging applications, the sources noted. Therefore, talent from Broadcom will be attractive to the mobile chip specialist.

For Cisco, the networking gear maker is looking to hire talent from Broadcom to enhance the competitiveness of its own wireless solutions, the sources said. Cisco buys some of its chips from Broadcom.

Cisco reportedly plans to set up an R&D team in Taiwan for developing more chips in-house, and has already approached several members of Broadcom Taiwan, the sources indicated.

Intel is also evaluating the feasibility of building an R&D team in Taiwan, and is already in talks with employees of Broadcom Taiwan, the sources said. The new team will be under Intel's foundry business.

Realtime news

  • Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

    IT + CE | 57min ago

  • Asustek ZenFone 4 to start shipping in August

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 21:44

  • Neo Solar Power sells factory building to Maxchip Electronics

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:43

  • Delta Electronics June revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:40

  • Taiwan IC design houses gearing up for high speed transmissions

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:39

  • Chip demand for TVs and STBs picking up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:32

  • MSI June revenues up

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:30

  • Foxconn Technology sees increased June revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:30

  • Synnex Technology sees increased June revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:29

  • SMIC increases output for NOR flash, while XMC cuts production

    Before Going to Press | Jul 11, 19:29

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link