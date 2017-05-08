Taipei, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 00:09 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
Tatung enjoys profits of NT$93 million for 1Q17
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Tatung has announced its financial results for the first quarter and achieved net profits of NT$93 million (US$3.1 million). The company is planning to increase capital by NT$6 billion to push its solar business and will talk about the plan in its upcoming investors meeting.

For the solar power product business, Tatung has also started pushing ground-type solar power solutions in addition to its rooftop-based product line and is currently establishing new systems at a landfill and an irrigation pond in Taiwan, looking to expand its overall solar power generation to over 80MWp by the end of 2017.

Tatung is planning to gradually cut the operational scale of its non-core businesses and those that do not fit the company's middle-to-long-term strategy will be merged, sold or phased out.

Realtime news

  • VIS seeking 8-inch fab equipment from memory chipmakers

    Bits + chips | 3h 26min ago

  • Asustek revenues down sharply in April

    IT + CE | 3h 34min ago

  • Taiwan market: JPW to offer VR motion solutions for arcades

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 53min ago

  • Pegatron 1Q17 net profit hits 11-quarter low

    IT + CE | 4h 20min ago

  • Novatek expects to post 5-9% revenue growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 5h 3min ago

  • Yageo, Walsin report increased April revenues

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 5h 29min ago

  • WT Micro, Edom April revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 2h 4min ago

  • Sumco lowering wafer shipments to XMC

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • Compal Electronics ships 2.6 million notebooks, AIO PCs in April

    Before Going to Press | 5h 10min ago

  • ECS nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • HTC reports eighth quarterly losses in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 25min ago

  • Gemtek April revenues down

    Before Going to Press | 5h 32min ago

  • GlobalWafers to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • AUO procures equipment worth NT$1.384 billion

    Before Going to Press | 6h 16min ago

  • Chicony Electronics April revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 31min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up display panel factory in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 6h 31min ago

  • Synnex April revenues down

    Before Going to Press | 6h 34min ago

  • Accton Technology nets NT$1.19 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 6h 35min ago

  • Lextar Electronics buys back 6.40% stake

    Before Going to Press | 6h 39min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link