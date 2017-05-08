Tatung enjoys profits of NT$93 million for 1Q17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Tatung has announced its financial results for the first quarter and achieved net profits of NT$93 million (US$3.1 million). The company is planning to increase capital by NT$6 billion to push its solar business and will talk about the plan in its upcoming investors meeting.

For the solar power product business, Tatung has also started pushing ground-type solar power solutions in addition to its rooftop-based product line and is currently establishing new systems at a landfill and an irrigation pond in Taiwan, looking to expand its overall solar power generation to over 80MWp by the end of 2017.

Tatung is planning to gradually cut the operational scale of its non-core businesses and those that do not fit the company's middle-to-long-term strategy will be merged, sold or phased out.