SAS sees increased February revenues

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.385 billion (US$143 million) for February, growing 8.34% on month and 92.58% on year
Consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2017 came to NT$8.432 billion, hiking 81.36% on year.
The growth was driven by significant growth at GlobalWafers, SAS' subsidiary maker of semiconductor wafers, which reported February consolidated revenues of NT$3.340 billion, hiking 175.44% on year due to acquisition of US-based SunEdison Semiconductor in 2016.
SAS' February revenues of NT$1.045 billion from solar wafers alone increased 18.39% on month but decreased 1.82% on year.
A Germany-based laboratory has attained an energy conversion rate of nearly 22% for solar cells made of solar-grade N-type polycrystalline silicon wafers produced by SAS, so far the world's highest efficiency level for polycrystalline solar cells. SAS has begun trial production of such N-type polycrystalline wafers.
SAS: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
4,047
|
(14.3%)
|
70.6%
|
4,047
|
70.6%
Dec-16
|
4,720
|
71%
|
102.1%
|
31,599
|
11.7%
Nov-16
|
2,761
|
20.4%
|
18%
|
26,879
|
3.6%
Oct-16
|
2,294
|
1.2%
|
(1.8%)
|
24,118
|
2.2%
Sep-16
|
2,266
|
(0.7%)
|
(8.4%)
|
21,824
|
2.6%
Aug-16
|
2,282
|
(13.4%)
|
(6.5%)
|
19,558
|
4.1%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017