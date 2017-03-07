SAS sees increased February revenues

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.385 billion (US$143 million) for February, growing 8.34% on month and 92.58% on year

Consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2017 came to NT$8.432 billion, hiking 81.36% on year.

The growth was driven by significant growth at GlobalWafers, SAS' subsidiary maker of semiconductor wafers, which reported February consolidated revenues of NT$3.340 billion, hiking 175.44% on year due to acquisition of US-based SunEdison Semiconductor in 2016.

SAS' February revenues of NT$1.045 billion from solar wafers alone increased 18.39% on month but decreased 1.82% on year.

A Germany-based laboratory has attained an energy conversion rate of nearly 22% for solar cells made of solar-grade N-type polycrystalline silicon wafers produced by SAS, so far the world's highest efficiency level for polycrystalline solar cells. SAS has begun trial production of such N-type polycrystalline wafers.

SAS: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 4,047 (14.3%) 70.6% 4,047 70.6% Dec-16 4,720 71% 102.1% 31,599 11.7% Nov-16 2,761 20.4% 18% 26,879 3.6% Oct-16 2,294 1.2% (1.8%) 24,118 2.2% Sep-16 2,266 (0.7%) (8.4%) 21,824 2.6% Aug-16 2,282 (13.4%) (6.5%) 19,558 4.1%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017