PCL expects growth in high-speed optical transceiver module shipments in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Optical component and module maker PCL Technologies, due to datacenter capacity expansion especially at Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook to meet rising demand from cloud computing and Big Data analytics, expects shipments of high-speed optical transceiver modules in 2017 to increase significantly, according to the company.

For fourth-quarter 2016 PCL has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.936 billion (US$61.1 million), up 12.02% on year; gross margin of 28.40%, up 3.5pp; net operating profit of NT$305 million, up 40.45%; net profit of NT$331 million, up 23.7%; and net EPS of NT$6.04.