PCL ramping shipments of 32Gb optical transceiver modules

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

PCL Technologies saw shipments of its 32Gb optical transceiver modules for datacenter applications increase by five-fold in the second quarter of 2017, and the order visibility of this product line has extended to the first quarter of 2018, according to company chairman Gene Chen.

Buoyed by increased shipments of 32Gb products, the company's revenues hit a high of NT$195 million (US$6.45 million) in July, Chen noted, adding that overall 2017 sales are expected to peak in the fourth quarter.

The growth momentum of high-speed optical transceiver modules will continue into the next 2-3 years due to the increasing number of data center worldwide, Chen added.

According to Cisco Global Cloud Index, the number of global hyper-scale data centers is expected to increase to 485 by 2020 from 300 at the end of 2016.

In line with the shift of the mainstream technology toward 100Gb modules, Chen said that PCL is developing the products in three categories: QSFP28 CWDM4, QSFP28 AOC and QSFP28 CRPI.

The company is expected to begin volume production of 100Gb QSFP28 CWDM4 modules in the fourth quarter of 2017 and will push the 100Gb QSFP28 AOC devices into commercial production in the first quarter of 2018, Chen revealed.

The 100Gb QSFP28 CPRI products are designed for 5G applications and most of them are still in verification processes, Chen added.

PCL chairman Gene Chen (left) looks to growing shipments of 32Gb transceiver modules.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017