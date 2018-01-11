PCL looks to strong 32G optical transceiver module sales in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Optical transceiver module maker PCL Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$180 million (US$6.07 million) for December 2017, unchanged from the previous month but down 9.2% from a year ago.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 reached NT$530 million compared to NT$570 million a quarter earlier. However, revenues for all of 2017 were up 6.4% on year to a record high of NT$2.06 billion.

Shipments of 32G single-mode optical transceiver modules for storage area networks (SANs) grew steadily in the fourth quarter of 2017, and the shipment momentum will continue into 2018 thanks to its stable customer relationships and competitive pricing, according to company sources.

Ultra high-speed plus long-distance transceiver modules will also serve as a growth driver in 2018, added the sources.