Digitimes Research: 8K technology developed for medical application in Japan
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 31 March 2017]

8K-resolution display technology is being developed for medical application in Japan, with typical cases being use in endoscopic surgery by National Cancer Center Hospital and in remote medical diagnosis developed by NTT Data which is a global IT innovator, according to Digitimes Research.

While 8K is a resolution level beyond human eyes' discriminating capability, the technology carries importance for medical application, Digitimes Research indicated. Although 8K LCD TVs are still too expensive to become popular in the Japan market, high cost for 8K-resolution display technology is acceptable for medical application and thus the public and private sectors in Japan have been boosting such application.

So far in Japan, 8K-resolution display technology has been used in medical monitoring, endoscopy, educational display of surgical operations and remote medical diagnosis. In particular, the technology is mostly used to develop endoscopic systems. In addition, 8K-resolution images can be combined with AI (artificial intelligence) analysis for further application to medical care.

